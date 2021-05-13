Mona 4Reall counts her blessings with new single 'God’s Child'

Fast-rising Singer Hajia 4Reall also known in the music industry as Mona 4Reall has released her third single “God’s Child.”

Mona 4Reall made her debut into the music industry with her hit single “Badder Than” which was released in January 2021.



Despite being trolled by social media for not having the “right voice” to sing in some pitches, Mona 4Reall has defied the odds and has racked up the numbers.



Mona 4Reall’s “Badder Than” has reached over 1.1 Million views on Youtube. Her Second single “Fine Girl” which also went viral has hit over 740,000 views on Youtube.



Counting her blessing in “God’s Child”, Mona 4Reall features Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon.

Singing about being God’s child, Mona 4Reall in a Rex-directed video is seen in the Garden of Eden.



“God’s Child” was produced by award-winning Ghanaian record producer, MOG Beatz.



Watch the video below:



