Money can’t make me taint my brand with political endorsement – Adina declares

Musician Adina

Talented songstress Adina, born Adina Thembi Ndamse has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that no amount will make her openly endorse a political party in the future.

Speaking on the Kastle Drive in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Adina stated that she doesn’t want her political life to be a matter of public scrutiny that’s why she’s kept it private.



“No amount of money will be enough to convince me to endorse a political party. I don’t detest politics but I like to keep my political life very private,” Adina told the host Amansan Krakye.

Adina, who is also an actress and sometimes a model revealed that her passion for music prevents her from being politically biased since such a move won’t be the best for her career.



She added on Kastle FM “As an artiste, I do music for everybody irrespective of your political affiliation. So I don’t think it would be the best to go on that level of openly endorsing a political party now or in the future.”