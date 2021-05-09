Mothers Day: Celestine Donkor drops 'Celebrate Mama' ft MCDonkors

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor in recognising the good efforts and struggles of every mother has released a special single, titled 'Celebrate Mama'.

The song featured her 3 daughters, De McDonkors for the first time in her music ministry and her mother, Mama Hannah is dedicated to all mothers worldwide.



The song which was released yesterday has garnered over 14K views on Youtube and has so received massive remarks from fans.



"Celestine I just watched this video on Praise TV at 10pm. I told myself that I’m coming to watch this video again. This vid made me tear up, so real n down to earth. I love the rap too. Kudos to the young ladies who sang this song. Celestine God bless you for putting this beautiful piece together," one fan, Ekuban Kukua wrote after listening to the song.

Today, May 9, 2021, the world is celebrating all women and mothers for their love, patience, and care for their children.



Enjoy the music video below:



