Mothers Day: One-on-one with Stonebwoy's lovely wife, Dr. Louisa

Mothers are strong, caring and always there to support their children and for that matter, on Mother’s Day, they are celebrated and acknowledged for the role they play in the lives of their children and the family.

To mark this year's celebration, GhanaWeb had an exclusive session with the wife of popular Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa Satekla, a proud mother of two.



She details her pregnancy journey, challenges of parenthood and also talks about the support she received from her spouse. According to Dr Louisa, women need love and encouragement from their husbands during and after pregnancy.



Dr Louisa Satekla mentioned that although it sometimes gets challenging combining work and taking care of the home, it is also advisable to make time for the things that matter the most.



“I am somebody who likes to plan ahead and I think that has helped me. I am very deliberate in making time for different things, my work, kids, my husband and home. It's all about making the time and making it count,” she said.



She again advised husbands to be there for their wives during pregnancy. In her case, she revealed that her spouse reminded her of how strong she was for carrying their children.

“My husband has been very very supportive and I am very grateful to God for that. I always tell the partners of expecting mother to keep them motivated from the time she gets pregnant to the time she becomes a mother. The little you can do is to support her with your words, time, energy. Just knowing that you are appreciated goes a long way,” she said.



“When I went into labour, my husband’s words kept ringing back in my head because when I was pregnant he kept telling me of how proud he was and about how strong I am and how much of a warrior I am… even though at a point I knew he was just making me feel good, it actually helped. Those powerful words go a long way."



Although her family is keenly observed by the public, she does well to protect her children at all times. She revealed that despite their status, her children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla are not given any special treatment in school.



“My kids are not given any special treatment at school. They are just like every other kid. I think that is the best way for them to feel like anyone else."



She added that: “I can't describe the personalities of my children, they are just full of surprises both of them. They are just being themselves."

To mark the day, Dr Louisa had a special message for mothers across the country. She has called on them to take their mental health seriously and also rise above challenges that may come their way.



"You are doing an amazing job, you are so strong, you have done an amazing thing by bringing life into this world. Don’t bother too much on the little things like the weight that you have gained or how your body is looking. It is very normal, you are going to snap out and even if you don’t, just love your new body and care for your baby and yourself. Your mental health is very important, don’t let anything come above that.”



