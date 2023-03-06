Moving from Ghana to the United States was a difficult experience - 1UCID

1UCID (Lucid)

On February 24, 1UCID (pronounced Lucid) dropped 'Greatest', his first single of the year and third song after his debut in 2022. The single is an ode to 1UCID's struggles upon his relocation to the United States. The self-penned track was also a love letter from 1UCID to his daughter and significant other, encouraging them to strive for greatness.

1UCID, born Kwadwo Bedihene, moved to the United States at the age of nine.



He described the move as a difficult experience. The US-based Ghanaian artist said, "I left everything familiar behind, including friends, family, and the culture in which I was born. It was a particularly difficult experience for me because I barely spoke English and was unfamiliar with US customs and social norms. Culture shock, language barriers, educational challenges, and constant homesickness were all challenges I faced."



Despite these obstacles, 1UCID persevered and accomplished much throughout his academic and professional journey. Beyond his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Akron, he also successfully launched several companies while living in the United States, demonstrating his resilience and adaptability in a new culture. The multihyphenate is the co-founder of Ray Styles Studios, Inc., Heuristic Lifestyles LLC, and Uvolox LLC.



'Greatest' offers a combination of his reflections on 2023 and an introduction to his new sound, 'Afroblues'. His impressive flow and infectious voice are hard to miss on the single, which features Nikk's backing vocals and O Banga's production.



About 1UCID

Kwadwo Bedihene (stylized as 1UCID, pronounced "lucid") is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter, record producer, and creative based in the United States. He is best known for his single 'Miss You', which reached the top of the iTunes charts in the United States, the Netherlands, Ghana, Nigeria, and France.



1UCID was born in Accra, Ghana, but relocated to the United States of America at the age of nine and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Akron, Ohio.



Bedihene made his production debut in 2021 with the documentary inspired by Ghanaian theologian Mensa Otabil’s sermon, 'A Generational Thinker'. The next year, he made his debut as a musician with the single "Miss You" and followed up with 'It's Giving'. The singer made a name for himself with his distinct Afrobeats and hip-hop fusion and is on a mission to create a new sound he calls 'Afroblues'.



His singles got him featured on Pulse Nigeria's Future Sounds playlist and cited by PM News as one of the artists to look out for. In February 2023, Audiomack named him one of the top trending artists, alongside Asake and Kizz Daniel, as he was one of the most streamed artists during the first week of the month.



