Mr Drew and KiDi the next Silk Sonic for Ghana?

Source: Nelson Philip

Could Mr. Drew and KiDi be the next Silk Sonic for Ghana?

The Two Iconic Ghanaian musicians gave such a big duo performance at the 3Music Awards On March 27, 2021, at the Grand Arena.



Mr Drew bagged the most-talked-about category of the night ‘Breakthrough Act of the year’ with Kidi taking home the Artiste of the Year award.



The 2 performed a Tribute to The legendary Osibisa band and the whole country and music lovers are still in shock with the showmanship they exhibited on stage.

Would these 2 vocalists bless Ghanaian fans with a song like how Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak? Their Grammy performance was as awesome as that of Mr. Drew and KiDi.



Watch performance below



