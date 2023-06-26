Mr. Drew recounts how a Nima crowd stood aloof, unshaken, during a stage performance

Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew has recounted his encounter with a ‘stubborn’ audience during a stage performance at the Nima Salafest.

He disclosed this in a conversation with GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar, while sharing his approach to connecting with fans during performances.



Drew said he often interact with his fans to create a personal touch that fosters a deeper connection and an immersive experience.



However, when he took to the stage at the recently held Salafest in Nima, Mr. Drew said the initial response from the crowd was quite unfriendly from what he had anticipated.



"When they introduced me, the crowd remained silent. So, I thought the crowd would be difficult to win over," he recalled.

The crowd’s silence, according to him, created an atmosphere of challenge, which compelled him to put in extra effort.



Undeterred by the circumstance, Mr. Drew poured his heart into his performances on that day, and it later triggered a positive shift in the crowd’s energy.



"Everyone started jamming with me," he shared with a smile, highlighting the joy of seeing the audience finally embrace the performance.



Mr. Drew went on to express that the Nima audience was one of the most challenging crowds he has ever performed for.

He believed they were initially observing him closely and evaluating his ability to engage and entertain them.



"I think they were waiting to see if I would falter," he explained, acknowledging the scrutiny he faced.







