Mr Eazi reveals release date for new album dubbed ‘Chop Time, No Friend’

Mr. Eazi

Source: GNA

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record executive Mr Eazi has revealed the date for his album titled “Chop Time, No Friend” and shares lead single via his Instagram page.

The long-awaited debut solo album would be released on Friday, October 27, 2023, and was produced by Andre Vibez.



The announcement was made in a shot video shot in Dakar, Senegal by Director Allison Swank Owen.



“Chop Time, No Friend” is a playful return to the Banku Music sound Mr Eazi founded and popularised with his early singles and mixtapes.



According to Mr Eazi, “Chop Time, No Friend “means when one is eating, he or she does not have anybody in mind at that moment of enjoyment.



“Chop Time, No Friend” is a quite common Ghanaian saying, something you will see written on the front or side of buses,” he said.

The track’s lyrics are a way to express how he does not let haters distract him from enjoying the fruits of his success.



“It is touching on how people chitchat on me, but I am still focused on my enjoyment,” “It is a declaration, a celebration of self. I am saying everything I touch turns to gold. You can’t trouble me,” he said.



However, some other producers of the album include Kel-P (Nigeria), Knucks (U.K.), Michael Brun (Haiti), M.O.G Beatz (Ghana) E Kelly (Nigeria), Type A (Nigeria), Stikmatik (U.K.), Yung Willis (Nigeria), Nonso Amadi (Nigeria/Canada), Phantom (Nigeria), Beat Butcha (U.K.), Venna (U.K.), KDream (Nigeria) and Mr Eazi himself.



The 16-track album is nonetheless available for preorder on all streaming platforms.



Mr Eazi is the pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.