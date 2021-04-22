Music lovers jam to Ama Slay and Fameye's new banger titled 'Yengyi Yeni'

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Although a 'newcomer' in the game, Ama Slay has obviously come to slay in the music game as seen in her newest single featuring Fameye.

She has proved her prowess with previous mind-blowing songs and now is set to further blow up the minds of fans with this new single off her debut EP; 'I Am Ama'.



Spanning over 18 minutes of musical goodness, the 6-track EP is set to introduce her talent to a wider range of key industry players right down to the layman on the streets.



Judging from the quality of songs and the entire production, it has been tipped as the ultimate foundation to stardom.

Production credits on this work of art is credited to Peewezel and Laxio Beatz.



'Yengyi Yani' is a masterpiece detailing every facet of the fabulous lifestyle of Ama Slay as she adopts a multi-lingual lyrical approach.



