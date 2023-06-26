Musicians advised to use data effectively to generate more revenue

Kwadey ‘Spikey’ Nkrumah

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

Musicians and content creators have been advised to mine the data their online platforms generate to enable them to optimize the performance of their platforms.

Tech consultant, Kwadey ‘Spikey’ Nkrumah advised that they must be aware of the demographics and locations of their audiences to allow them to better serve their fans and continue learning about the tools available.



He said some of the steps they should take include finding which of their online content has been successful, what is working for others, building relationships with others who can help, and being mindful of the social media dos and don’ts.



“Using your data effectively will allow you to make better decisions on your content and strategy to increase your revenue and consistency is the key on digital platforms, try to keep up with regular releases and content to keep your fans engaged.”



Spikey made these comments at a two-day workshop on ‘Leveraging Digital Tools to Generate Revenue’ organized by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) with support from the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF). He advised the participants to be creative in their use of channels with strategies tailored specifically for each channel.



Some of the participants at the workshop expressed their satisfaction with the workshop. Officer KDM from the Western Region says, “The workshop has been very insightful, although I knew some of the things we were thought, I have appreciated it even better and I know how to handle my digital presence even better now.”

Jerome Biggs from the Volta Region noted, “With these new insights, my work will be even much better than it used to be.”



In his closing remarks, the acting president of the Union, Bessa Simons expressed MUSIGA’s appreciation to GSDF for the support. He tasked the participants to return with the good news of the workshop and also share the knowledge with their colleagues in the regions.



He indicated that the next workshop as part of the series would talk place in Kumasi in August and in Tamale in October. In all thirty-two members will be trained in uploading, marketing, and monitoring the monetization of their works online and A.I.



