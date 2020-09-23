Musicians must support each other to attract investors - Mr Drew

Starting his music career as a budding young creative wasn't an easy feat for Mr Drew who has been making quite a significant amount of headlines with his hit singles for some time now.

Ghanaian musician and dancer spoke to us on the FRONT VIEW where he discussed his beginning, the difficulties, finding a perfect blend between dancing and singing.



He admitted that singing and dancing at the same time is a very difficult thing to do and not many musicians in the world can do that, most of them stick to one.



Mr Drew also revealed that his most challenging moment came from the onset, trying to get people to list to his music, and launch his works to the fans.



But with consistency, he was able to find the much-needed breakthrough. Surrounded by Copywrite controversies within the past couple of months, Mr Drew stated that he doesn't necessarily respond to them, he allows controversies to take their own shape.



He added that musicians in Ghana must start supporting each other to make the industry attractive to investors.

That has been one of the most talked-about challenges regarding the Ghanaian music industry - finding and making it an eye-catching and business-driven one for the globe. Ghanaian musicians are arguable among the best writers and composers in Africa.



His catalogue boost of singles like "Let Me Know", "Later", "Eat" featuring Stonebwoy and more, he has managed to become the fans' favourite.



