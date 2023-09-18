Musicians sometimes spot demonic spirits in the crowd while performing – Kwabena Kwabena's manager

Ashes is a popular Ghanaian artiste manager

Popular artiste manager cum music executive, Ashes, has disclosed a dark side of the music industry that people shy away from talking about.

Ashes, who doubles as Kwabena Kwabena’s manager, said artistes usually deal with a lot of evil attacks that even stare right in their faces during stage performances.



Explaining his points, he said there have been instances where musicians spot demonic and unfamiliar spirits in the crowd that traumatize and cause harm to them during and after their performance on stage.



He made these comments while discussing spirituality and music on the United Showbiz.



“In the music, entertainment, and art deal industry, we deal with a lot of spiritualities. Sometimes the artiste is standing on the stage and sees a lot of things in the midst of the people," he told MzGee.



Even, not everyone that comes there is a human being. Someone came with an evil mind. You might see a lot of things. Their eyes come into contact with certain things, evil spirits that even stutter them. There are so many things that people want to do to hurt and harm these artistes,” he added.

He, however, charged musicians to be either prayerful or resort to any other means of fortification they believe in.



“I’ll endeavor every artiste to be prayerful. If you don’t know God and you’re the type that believes in a highway, then opt for that highway and be okay,” he added.













EB/NOQ