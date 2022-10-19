My customized Range Rover has become their headache - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale's customized Range Rover

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale was on October 17 presented with a customized red Range Rover as a birthday gift in his newly-acquired glass house.

As expected, there have been many questions surrounding the birthday gift that critics claim is an old car that was pimped and presented to the artists as a brand-new whip just for trends.



The celebrant and the man of the moment have taken time to respond to the hundreds of questions and allegations made against him by critics. Tagging them as haters in a Facebook post just a day after his birthday, Shatta mentioned that they can never match up to his standard despite the negative comments.



"Because your eye no open, somebody en customized car too be problem for you…aboa buy some u go hung saaaaa for this Ghana."



According to the famous Dancehall musician, nothing he does including his music will ever please naysayers who have singled him out for failure.



Typical of Shatta Wale, the self-acclaimed richest Ghanaian musician reminded critics of his wealth.

