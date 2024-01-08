‘My dream was to become a stripper’ - CEO of Fiona Foods recounts childhood memories

Chief Executive Officer of Fiona Foods, Ms. Fiona Koranteng

Chief Executive Officer of Fiona Foods, Ms. Fiona Koranteng, has disclosed that growing up, she admired sexy dancers (strippers) to the extent it became her dream job.

The popular Ghanaian chef said at that time, her direction wasn’t carved towards the food business or any other ‘respectable job’, as many would perceive.



In an interview with TV3’s Cookie Tabila, Fiona recalled discussing her plans to become a stripper with her parents and the interesting reactions she got from them.



This was after she was asked if food was her ultimate dream job since childhood.



Cookie: “While you were growing up, I am sure you were often asked what you would want to be. At that time, I’m sure most people said they wanted to be doctors, teachers and so on. When you were asked, did you say food?”



Fiona responded, “I wanted to be a stripper, I wanted to be Cardi B. I don’t know, I just thought it was fascinating. I wanted to be a stripper, dancing on the pole and so on. I actually told my dad and he said I was a fool and that wasn’t going to happen. They didn’t call it stripper then. They were called sexy dancers.”

Asked where she drew such inspiration from, Ms. Koranteng recalled, “There was a stripper in Vienna City, Circle. There was a lady there at that time that was so beautiful. She was everything! I wanted to be her.”



She said her parents’ disapproval and several other factors later quenched her zeal. “My parents thought I was going mad. At some point, they will bath me with prayers. So, I knew that wasn’t going to happen so I had to cook,” she added.



Watch the video below:





Growing up, I wanted to be a stripper. I wanted to be Cardi B - CEO of Fiona Foods, Fiona Koranteng.#TodaysWoman pic.twitter.com/XPsxn9fZcK — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 7, 2024

