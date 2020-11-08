7
My ex-husband was shallow minded, I’ve never regretted divorcing him – Kumawood Actress

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: Zionfelix

Kumawood actress, Awo Yaa has detailed why she divorced her husband.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Awo Yaa disclosed that her ex-husband was shallow-minded.

According to her, the marriage lasted for eight (8) years before she decided to quit–and she has never regretted.

Awo said her ex-husband was rich but the bossy type—who always wanted to control.

She recounted how she put her acting career on hold to make her marriage work and make her then-husband happy.

Awo Yaa stated that her ex-husband was very okay but his behaviour changed after they married. She added that he levelled a lot of allegations against her—and that contributed to her decision to stop acting for some time.

The actress disclosed how she gives her all whenever she is in a relationship.

Awo Yaa stressed that any man who loves his woman should support her dream.

She further advised young women not to follow money when they are choosing life partners.

