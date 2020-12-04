My experience in Liberia pushed me to release the peace song - Yaw Sarpong

Veteran gospel singer, Yaw Sarpong

Ghanaian Gospel Legend Yaw Sarpong has finally disclosed the inspiration behind his newly released “Peace Song” with the Ghanaian all-stars.

Yaw Sarpong said, “His unforgettable war experience in Liberia made him release the Peace Song to remind Ghanaians to maintain our peace before, during and after the coming elections and not encourage war”.



He gave out this information in an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii.



According to the Gospel Legend, “God actually placed the song in my heart in the year 2000 but He gave me the go-ahead to release the song this year and I think this time was indeed perfect for it to be released” he added.

In addition to that, he said he was surprised with how the other musicians agreed to do the song with him because, “I wasn’t expecting that level of respect from all of them despite the fact that I know they all respect me and to add to it, they all didn’t take a dime from me”.



He went further to say that he really appreciates the massive support shown to him by all the musicians.



Yaw Sarpong said, “I believe all this is for the peace and good of this country and come Monday I urge everyone to go out in their numbers and cast their vote peacefully because Ghana is the only place we have”.