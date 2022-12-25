My eyes are on Black Sherrif and Shatta Wale for a collaboraion - AV

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif

Nigerian fast rising singer, Adindu Victor popularly known as Baby Boy AV has revealed that Ghanaian music prodigies Mohammed Ismail Sharrif (Black Sherrif ) and Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr ( Shatta Wale) are the artistes he would prefer to work with.

The Afropop and Afrobeats singer hails from Southern Nigeria’s Benin City, Edo State and has managed to move his music beyond the borders of Africa.



In an interview on Y107.9FM’s Ryse N’ Shyne with host, Brown Berry, the young Nigerian songwriter selected Blacko and Shatta Wale as his best to work with.

As the voice behind one of Africa’s favorite song, “Big Thug Boys” AV has come a long way in the music industry at a rather impressive pace and in turn gaining a huge number of streams over top music platforms globally.



Other songs that AV sang are Confession, Wake up and B&B.