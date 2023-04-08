My fight with Asakaa Boys could have been bloody if it happened in Kumasi - Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian rapper cum ‘Kumerica’ Movement member, Kofi Jamar, has recounted his fight with the ‘Asakaa Boys’, that according to him, could have turned bloody if it had happened in Kumasi.

Recounting what led to his encounter with the boys, Kofi Jamar said they first confronted him concerning some earlier statements he made on radio some time ago.



The ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker said they met at an event where the boys first moved to him in a confrontational manner.



“I’m no longer cool with them and it is not a beef. They can’t beef me. They approached me at a certain point because they felt I said something on radio which they did not like. It resulted in a fight because they first confronted me. This happened in Accra but trust me, if it were in Kumasi, and I had any of the niggas around me, it would have been bloody,” he told YesonlineGh.



According to Jamar, although they are not on good terms, he doesn’t hold any grudges against them.



“I don’t have a problem with them but they are the ones acting like they have a problem with me.”

When asked if he would consider a collaboration with Jay Bhad as they all possess a similar vibrant energy, Jamar said: “That’d be cool. I don’t know when it will happen though.”



Earlier, Kofi Jamar faced massive criticism for stating that although the deed of slavery is wrong, it somewhat had a positive impact on Blacks around the world.



Although he apologized for his statements following the public scrutiny he was subjected to, Kofi Jamar seized the opportunity in this latest interview to clarify his statements once again.



“The blacks needed to migrate. We were all not supposed to be stuck in one place. Right now look at JayZ and the rest, they are enjoying the fruits of their labour. Racism is still real, but they wouldn’t have gotten the chance to be who they are if they were still on the shores of Africa,” he emphasized.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB