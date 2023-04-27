My friends made a bet that my marriage will last only for two weeks - Azigiza

Celebrity disc jockey, Azigiza Jr

Celebrity disc jockey, Azigiza Jr. has shared an interesting story about his marriage and how his friends placed a bet on the longevity of his marriage when he repented from his old ways.

On Adom FM's Live Worship show, Azigiza disclosed that when he was getting married to his wife, his friends placed a bet on his marriage, claiming that he would leave her within two weeks.



"When I was getting married to my wife, my friends placed a bet on my marriage, and that was around Trade Fair.



“They said, ‘This guy, in two weeks he will leave the woman.’ They bet and paid money that I would leave my wife. They said ‘I would bring 50’; this one said 100," he said.

However, to the surprise of his friends, Azigiza's marriage has stood the test of time, as he has been married to the same woman for 21 years and has a son who is 20 years old.



"Two weeks became two years, and two years became ten years, and this year is the 21st anniversary of Azigiza's marriage to one woman. My son is here, and he will be 20. There is God ooo," he added.



