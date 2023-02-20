1
My 'happy' breakup in 2018 made a lot of people angry, but I made money from it - Sister Deborah

Mon, 20 Feb 2023

In 2018, when singer Sister Deborah released her single 'Kakalika Love' amidst her messy breakup with ex-boyfriend Medikal, a section of the public, especially women, were angered.

According to Derby, her ability to move away from depression and make money out of a bad situation triggered some women, whom she describes as being angry about her happiness.

"Sadly, a lot of women were angry that I was happy, I had a hit song and was doing promotions where I was giving out GH1000 every week because we were sponsored by someone who really loved the song and believed in the brand. I saw and heard that fellow women were angry...angry that I wasn't depressed," she told Sika Osei on Lynx TV.

Narrating how she made lemonade out of lemons thrown at her, Sister Deborah credited her brother, Wanlov The Kubolor, for encouraging her to release 'Kakalika Love'.

"No matter what life throws at you, make something positive from it. For example, when I went through a major public breakup and then I released 'Kakalika Love'. Wanlov said that was the right time to release 'Kakalika Love'... I had already recorded 'Kakalika Love'...I was waiting for the right moment but then I didn't want people to say I was responding and going back and forth.

She added: "I won't join people down there, come on. There is a way to do it...Adele made a whole album about her break up...we too we made cedis and pesewas (laughs)...other people will go through a bad breakup and be depressed, sad and cry about it which a lot of people wanted to see me go through it."



