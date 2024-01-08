Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

My husband asked if I’d have married him if he was mechanic – Regina Daniels

93520422 Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko

Mon, 8 Jan 2024 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared an intriguing and humorous glimpse into her personal life.

In a post via Instagram on Sunday, she disclosed that her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, had inquired if she would have married him if he was a mechanic.

“Would you have married me if I was a mechanic?,” he asked.

She said at first, she was left stunned by his question.

The actress took a moment before crafting a witty response.

She questioned where they would have met, wondering if it would be at his mechanic shop.

“Small gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said, ‘G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic?’

“I laughed. I really didn’t know the response I was to give, but my reply was ‘Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car?’ Dim idiegwu,” she wrote.

23-year-old Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko got married in 2019.

They have since birthed two boys; Munir and Khalifa.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels Nneamaka Nwoko (@regina.daniels)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer