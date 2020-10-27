My husband spends more on slay queens than his constituents - MP’s wife exposes him

The identity of the Member of Parliament was withheld

The wife of one of Ghana’s Members of Parliament (MPs) has detailed how even though her husband is campaigning for another term in Parliament, he has done virtually nothing in his constituency.

According to the distraught wife, her husband spends more money on two slay queens of his than he spends on projects in his constituency, stressing that even though she has adequate evidence on which to seek a divorce, she is playing along for the sake of the children she has with him.



“I find it difficult to understand how he can go to the electorates to convince them to vote for him again. The amount of money from his other account that he has been giving to two women I know he is sleeping with is more than any project he’s ever done in his constituency. I have had him followed for some time and have gathered a lot of evidence to stand on to divorce him. But like every other woman in my shoes, I am being tactical because of our children,” she revealed about the MP (name withheld).



The clearly disappointed woman concedes that he takes very good care of his family but disgusts her any time he attempts to be intimate with her nonetheless.



He revealed that even though her husband uses the name of God frequently in his campaign, he is far from being god-fearing or Godly.

“Why are men bold to lie and cheat? Why are public officials deceptive and opportunists?” She quizzed in her confidential message sent to relationship advisor David Bondze-Mbir.



Ghana’s politicians are seen by some as seeking political power for their own benefit, but wives or husbands rarely expose their partners on their on their crooked way.







