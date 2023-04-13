8
Menu
Entertainment

My life and career should be a course studied at Harvard University - Afia Schwarzenegger claims

Afia Schwarzenegger 35re.png Ghanaian media personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian media personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has claimed that she should be a course taught to students at Harvard University.

Afia Schwarzenegger believes she has built a successful career by breaking barriers and challenging norms in the entertainment industry.

In a recent post on Instagram, Afia Schwarzenegger stated that she believes her life experiences and unique perspectives would make her an ideal candidate for a course of study at Harvard.

“I should be a course at Harvard University,” she said on April 13, 2023.

Although she didn't state why, netizens cited her outspokenness on social issues and her unconventional career path as enough to prove her point.

Afia Schwarzenegger's post was accompanied by an appearance she made in public with her son, and another woman, all clad in white.

In some social media reactions, a user said, “Eiiiiii like students will fail paa cuz you would have been a standard course.”

Another added, “I can't love you less. You are always on point when it comes to dressing.”

A third added, “I love your sense of humour and your dressing. Girl, you nailed it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







ADA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?