My loyalty to Davido is the reason I can’t work with Wizkid, Burna Boy – Fortune

Personal Photographer to awarding winning artiste Davido, Fortune Umurname Peter has said the ongoing conflict between his boss Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy is the reason he can’t work with the superstars.

“I can’t work with them. We already know the gist. We already know that whatever conflict they have together I have no business with that. Cos if my boss is not on good terms with this person and if I come out to shoot, everybody knows I’m representing David.”



The renowned photographer noted that he could only work with people whom he could relate to and won’t conflict with his current job.



“I’m open to working with other people whom I can relate to.”



Fortune has been known to be the personal photographer of the ‘Fem’ hitmaker who tours alongside the artiste.

Recently, Davido made the news with his numerous altercations with other artistes in the Nigerian music industry.



This has, however, caused some social media users to describe the award-winning artiste as arrogant.



However, Fortune counted the claim saying, Davido is confident and not arrogant.