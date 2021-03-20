My music journey will be legendary – Gyakie

Ghanaian songstress Jackeline Acheampong popularly known in music as Gyakie

Ghanaian songstress Jackeline Acheampong popularly known in the music scene as Gyakie has said that her music career will be a legendary one God willing.

The fast-rising singer made the statement in a Twitter chat with Nigerian fashion and entertainment blog Bella Naija.



Gyakie was asked by the media house if her father’s influence in the Ghana music industry gives her any pressure to do more.



She told Bella Naija that her father did tremendously well but she is on a journey to carve a niche. She believes that God willing, she will also be a legend like his father.

She wrote: “Not at all! My Dad is the Legendary Nana Acheampong and I believe he has created a mark in music and done a great job. I feel like I’m on a new road which eventually, god willing, will be a legendary one #BNAsksGyakie”



Gyakie is currently embarking on a media tour in Nigeria. She recently released a remix to her “Forever” banger with Omah Lay.



