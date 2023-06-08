My new music video is more than $40,000 - Empress Gifty discloses

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, who spent a whopping $40,000 on her music video for 'Eye Woaa,' has now shared the latest scoop on her captivating video for the song 'Awieye Pa.'

In a myjoyonline.com report, Empress Gifty disclosed that the production cost of her new video surpassed even the expenses incurred for 'Eye Woaa.'



Intriguingly, she purchased a brand-new camera specifically for the 'Awieye Pa' video shoot, adding an upgraded and aesthetically pleasing visual experience for her fans.



"Watch the video and see the visuals. It's a new camera that I used. I bought a new camera for that video. This one is upgraded and a beautiful one. So it is more than $40,000. I can't even count it," Empress Gifty shared.



Empress Gifty has consistently emphasized the significance of investing in high-quality music videos as a musician.

She firmly believes that visually appealing videos not only enhance the brand image but also make the music more appealing to the audience.



By setting such high standards and sparing no expense on her music videos, Empress Gifty is making a statement in the industry, showcasing her commitment to delivering a remarkable visual experience to accompany her exceptional music.



To witness the stunning visuals of Empress Gifty's latest music video, 'Awieye Pa,' be sure to watch it below. Prepare to be captivated by the impeccable production and artistry she brings to the screen.



ADA/OGB