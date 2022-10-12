My only dream was to be a successful athlete, but peer pressure ruined it - 18-year-old school dropout

18-year-old Adwoa Rose lived with her grandmother in Winneba

Source: SVTV Africa

18-year-old Adwoa Rose lived with her grandmother in Winneba before fleeing to Accra in 2020.

According to Rose, she came alongside two friends to make money to support her education, but the tables turned.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Adwoa revealed that she first arrived in Kaneshie to work in a ‘chop bar.’ Later, her friend encouraged her to move to Kokomba (ghetto), where she met her boyfriend.



“I don’t date multiple guys or sleep around for money. I only smoke hashish. I started smoking because my friends often passed it to me. I liked the scent and decided to try it. I got pregnant, but I lost the baby in April. It died in my womb.”



Still on life in the ghetto, Adwoa Rose mentioned she was influenced by friends to get a tattoo but regrets her actions.

“The friends I made did not help me. My dream was to be successful as an athlete, but I couldn’t do that. I have six certificates as an athlete, and I’ve won several awards for the school.



I can’t go home because I’m scared of what my family will say about it. My uncle is a pastor. They warned me, but I didn’t listen,” Adwoa stated on Ghetto Life Story.



Rose finally advised her age mates to be wary of the kind of people they associate with because they could make or break them.