My support for Kumerican Movement unquestionable – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame, Musician

Legendary Hiplife artiste and ‘Yeeko’ hitmaker, Okyeame Kwame born Kwame Nsiah-Apau has revealed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that his trending drill song wasn’t intended to take the shine off the Kumerican movement artistes.

“Well if I say my drill song yeeko is here to support the Kumerica movement then I won’t be telling the truth. I have also done a drill song because it’s nice and people are enjoying it,” he said.



Speaking about his support for the Kumerican movement artistes on the Kastle Drive show, Okyeame Kwame aka Rap Doctor said his unblemished support for the Kumasi young artistes is unquestionable and highly commends them.



He added “As for the Kumerica movement I have been supporting them a long time ago but it’s not my song that is here to uplift them. I think that what those young people have done in Kumasi is very commendable.”

Okyeame Kwame who hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana is one of the finest musicians in the country, and famously credited for unearthing the talents of his two younger brothers known formerly as Bradez made up of Flowking Stone and Kunta Kinte.



“They’ve helped themselves already and done really well so what they’ve created is what has influenced me in a positive way to also follow in that direction,” he continued.



“So I’m not doing it to help them but rather joining them so that we all do it and for it to become successful,” he told the host.