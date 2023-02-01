'My workers really stress me' – Shugatiti cries out

Ghanaian actress, shugatiti

Ghanaian actress cum influencer, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Shugatiti has lamented the daily struggles her workers have been putting her through since she commenced operations at her restaurant.

Highlighting some of the challenges, Shugatiti said her workers are inconsistent and not punctual.



In an interview with Zionfelix, she recalled an instance where all her employees left after she had paid them their salaries.



“My workers can really stress the hell out of me. He or she knows she is to report to work at this time but wouldn’t do that and he or she gets angry when I say I would deduct it from his salary. We have those that quit the job after some money has been deducted from their salary but they later come back to apologize”, she said.



Shugatiti, however, claims that in spite of all these, her staff isn’t underpaid.



“So far, I pay my employees well looking at this place and how small it is and the pay I give them. My cook even told me their salary is good because she has worked with other restaurants and none of their salaries matches hers. There are times when I gift my workers GHC20.00 or GHC50.00 and this is when the market is good”, she stressed.

The actress launched her restaurant, ‘Pot of Shuga’ on August 6, 2022, in Osu, Accra.



She shot to the limelight as an influencer, actress and video vixen who played sensual roles on set.



Shortly after gaining popularity and making the headlines with back-to-back controversies, Shugatiti surprised Ghanaians with her own restaurant which has been operating for about six months now.



She was noted for her ‘Penis shaped’ posts which trended on social media until the Ghana Tourism Authority banned her from using them.



ED/EB