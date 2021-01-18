Mzbel ‘defrauded’ by traditional court ‘judge’, says she feels ‘so embarrassed’

It may be recalled that singer Mzbel disclosed in 2020 that she had summoned comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger before a traditional court to arbitrate their feud.

Months later, she has indicated that the 'judge' of the traditional court (chief priest) and his assistants have absconded with her money without 'granting her request'.



According to her, after she reported the case seeking justice and 'peace of mind', she didn't get any feedback. She then decided to follow up, but anytime she calls, she is told that the 'judge' of the case is sick and has been admitted.



"I'm so embarrassed saying this; but how can a chief priest fall sick and be hospitalized when you can go for herbs? Don’t go there; they will take your money and fall sick. No one should go there; they are fraudsters....they collected GH¢2000 and didn't do anything..." she said on UTV's United Showbiz.

Watch her narration in the video below:



