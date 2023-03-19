Mzbel hits back with an unreleased track titled 'Fufu Funu'

1
Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel, after the release of 'Asibolanga' in 2022, has announced that another banger will be released in April to celebrate the 2023 Easter.

The Highlife track titled;'Fufu Funu', has been welcomed by fans of the singer who shared a snippet of the unreleased project on Facebook.

"Your Easter Banger 50% done! #FufuFunu #HighLife," she announced on March 19.

Mzbel has once again channeled her energy into writing a song which has been described as a diss track.

The term 'Fufu Funu' was made popular by social media commenter, Twene Jonas, during his misunderstanding with actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger and has since used the term which translates into something 'cheap' to mock her.

It is however not known the inspiration behind Mzbel's latest project which comes at a time when she is engaged in a banter with Afia Schwarzenegger over an interview the latter granted blogger Zionfelix.

Reacting to the song, Facebook user, Maame Boafoaa wrote: "Ala! Vawulence!! That’s how we like it in the town."

Another, Derrick Cosby commented: "Twene Jonas TV your banger request is ready to be served."

Check out some reactions below:









