Mzvee only female Ghanaian on BBC 1xtra's Africa’s 360 playlist

Source: Roaming Ambassador, Contributor

Ghanaian vocal powerhouse MzVee has joined a host of other A-list African musicians on BBC 1Xtra's highly-acclaimed Africa 360 Playlist.

Her 'Balance' song featuring Sarkodie joins songs from Grammy award-winning Wizkid and Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, amongst others.



The playlist was launched Friday, March 19 and it contains a week of specially curated content celebrating African music and culture.



Africa 360 will guarantee a destination for good vibes, fun, and high energy with exclusive live performances, special interviews, artist takeovers, and brand new mixes for BBC Sound.







100% of the music played on 1Xtra across this weekend will be from the continent of Africa covering North, South, East, West, and Central.

There will be twenty mixes each presented by a different artist from each region of the continent. All twenty mixes will represent an eclectic mix of genres including Afrobeats, Afro Pop, Afrobashment, Ghanaian Drill, and SA House.



The mix will be updated with a new episode every Monday on BBC Sounds from 22 March and will also be broadcast on 1Xtra.



Other Ghanaian artistes that made the list include Gyakie, Shatta Wale, and budding rapper Yaw Tog.



MzVee is currently promoting her new video 'You Alone' which was released in partnership with Trace TV, released Friday, March 19.