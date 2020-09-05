Entertainment

NAM 1 fires people comparing the ‘fake’ UN awards saga to Menzgold

Nana Appiah Mensah (R) has been accused of running a ponzi scheme with his Menzgold company

Nana Appiah Mensah has berated individuals who are drawing conclusions and making a comparison of the fake UN award saga to Menzgold.

After news broke yesterday of a certain Dr Fordjour who went galavanting and issuing unverifiable awards to celebrities and public officials, many have compared his modus operandi to that of Menzgold and how, perhaps, NAM 1 was cunningly described as ‘running a Ponzi scheme.



Reacting to such comments, NAM 1 has described the actions of those comparing him to Dr Fordjour as people suffering from “baloney intoxication deficiency.”



“How is some fella’s awards whatever my business??? This reflex show of baloney intoxication deficiency is clearly a worse form of Covid-19. Hope y’all find a cure soon”





NAM 1 and the Menzgold debacle has been considered one of the carefully run Ponzi schemes in the history of Ghana.Although he [NAM 1] has used several mediums to clear his name and convince Ghanaians that Menzgold was a credible business venture, the whole hullabaloo surrounding the collapse of the gold dealership firm has become an albatross hanging around his neck.

Therefore, as this fake UN award scandal came up, there wasn’t a better example to look up to by many, than that of NAM 1’s Menzgold which has indeed not sat well with him and has got him to react angrily.



Check out some of the tweets on NAM 1:





Look, I'm still struggling to understand how this guy was able to bring out the foolishness in these individual. I can't imagine his confidence level.



We must organize AU Award for these two legend, Dr UN & Nam 1 pic.twitter.com/Q0AijXDHTX — Peter Doe Jnr ???????? (@PeterDoeJnr1) September 4, 2020

I can imagine NAM1 scrolling through the Dr Un tweets being so jealous like ???? pic.twitter.com/g8qKJGEG2n — Nungua Kylie Jenner???????????????????? (@TiwawaD) September 4, 2020

Choose your G.O.A.T. Who is the greatest of all time ????????



Dr UN vrs NAM1 pic.twitter.com/uX7LieOcrx — The Governor ???? (@kumericaPrez) September 4, 2020

NAM1 used shatta wale and stonebwoy to scam Ghanaians but this guy Dr UN only used water bottle..What a legend pic.twitter.com/rgPFdRhd1z — KASOA EL CHAIRMOO ?????? (@amg_meezy) September 4, 2020

