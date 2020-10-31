NAM1's fallout affected the progress of my career - Kumi Guitar

Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar

Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar, has disclosed that if not for the sudden fallout of Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 from the entertainment industry, his music career would have been on a better scale compared to several A list musicians in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment Show' Friday morning, Kumi said the fallout of NAM1 in the entertainment industry had a negative impact on his brand as far as music is a concern.



"His fallout has affected me big time. All the songs released during the start of the Zylofon agenda had great impact. He made sure the promotion among other things went on well. He was the financier, when he wasn't around, work didn't go as expected. Obviously it affected me and still affecting but we are hopeful of better levels soon" he told Halifax Ansah-Addo.



Weeks ago, Kumi Guitar, whose real name is Nana Yaw Kumi, released a new song, titled ‘SEX’ which talks about the uncontrolled desire for sex by most men of today.



Kumi Guitar was the first artiste to be signed onto the Zylofon Music label, one of the many companies owned by NAM1 when he signed a five-year contract in 2017.

His association with the label undoubtedly boosted his career with his songs like Betweener earning him nominations in various award schemes.



However, despite the challenges, Kumi Guitar further disclosed on the show that he would not leave the label even when approached with a better deal from another record label.



"We need to learn how to be there for each other. Though it doesn't put food on the table today for me, it might do tomorrow. Today will past, tomorrow is needed than anything. We need to be each others keeper. The industry already lacks investment, if there is an investor who has had an issue and everyone runs away, do you think it'll encourage any other person to be in such industry? We need to make the industry lovely for investors so that, even if they are in crisis, they are assured of our support not to always think of running from one rich man to the other"