NCC director condemns immoral songs; says they are catalyst for declining moral standards

NCC Director, Dr. Richardson Commey Fio

Dr. Richardson Commey Fio, the Director for Policy Planning, Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), has strongly criticized profane songs, attributing them to the rise in unethical behaviour within society.

According to Dr. Commey, the production of immoral music is unethical in itself and undermines the core values of the country.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he expressed concern over the increasing number of musicians who have resorted to writing morally offensive tunes, emphasizing that such content should not be tolerated.



Dr. Commey observed that society tends to practice what it is exposed to, and the content of music plays a significant role in shaping people's behaviour, contributing to the decline in moral standards.



"The NCC has noticed with deep concern the influx of songs and musical content that fails to promote positive human behaviour. This raises the question, Are we creating music for the sake of it, or are we using our creativity to address behavioural issues in our society?" he questioned.



He further emphasized that creativity should lead society to highlight various aspects of human activity and behaviour for societal transformation and sustainable development.



Dr. Commey stressed the importance of being mindful as consumers of music, especially parents, and paying attention to the kind of music their children consume, as it can significantly influence their behavior, either positively or negatively.

In addition, the NCC director called upon the various music associations to collaborate with their members to discourage the production of unethical songs.



"I appeal to all parties involved, including the various associations, to encourage their members to choose the right path," he urged.



Dr. Commey informed Graphic Showbiz that the NCC has initiated a campaign to secure funding from external sources.



The aim is to educate artists nationwide about the value of their creativity in fostering the growth of the industry.



