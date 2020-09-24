NDC will strengthen creative arts industry – Rex Omar

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rex Omar

Veteran musician and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rex Omar, has said if given the nod in this year’s elections, the party will strengthen the creative arts industry.

He said this while speaking on the Stars Zone segment on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM Wednesday, September 23.



“We will merge GIJ, NAFTI and Institute of Languages to make it a fully furnished multimedia university. And in the universities, that is where we will build the studios, sound stages and lighting stages as a teaching studio, just like we have teaching hospitals.

“Although it’s a teaching studio, it will also be for the public. If a person wants to use if for their music and shows, they go there to do it.”



He, however, stated: “We don’t have intentions building studios. Because these days, many musicians have their studios they do their recordings and pre-productions.”