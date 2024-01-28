NPP Primaries: The TikTok minister is gone! - Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s defeat

Dome-Kwabenya MP who lost her seat, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted after Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo lost her candidacy in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

She thanked the Dome-Kwabenya constituents for voting massively against Sarah Adwoa Safo who was heavily criticized before the elections for neglecting her constituents at a point in time to attend to some pressing family issues in the United States of America (USA).



Afia Schwarzenegger sarcastically accused Sarah Adwoa Sarfo of losing the primaries because she shared yoghurt to her constituents without adding meat pie and the act did not sit well with some of them.



She labelled Adwoa Safo as a “TikTok minister” due to the videos she shared on the social media platform jamming to songs when she was not in the country.



“Thank you Dome-Kwabenya constituents, the TikTok minister is gone! If you serve Yoghurt with no meat pie, this is how they treat you. See you on TikTok darling Mike O. Jnr 1,194 ,TikTok Mp 328..Nxt time!!!!!” she wrote on her Instagram page.



Mike Oquaye Jnr dealt a hefty and abrupt blow to the political future of the incumbent Sarah Adowa Safo.



This was after he beat her in the Saturday, January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries of the NPP.

According to the results declared by the EC officials, Mike Oquaye Jnr garnered a whopping 1,194 votes, Sarah Adwoa Safo finished second with 328 votes, and Sheela Oppong finished last with 186 votes.



The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat, one of the largest constituencies in Ghana, has been a hotbed for elections.



Going into the elections, political analysts projected a loss for the parliamentarian as she was accused of deliberately using her position as legislator to hold the NPP at ransom in parliament anytime she was needed. She was accused of missing elections on the floor of parliament because the NPP could not meet certain demands of hers.



