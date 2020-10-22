NPP has done well for the creative sector – Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council Mark Okraku Mantey has revealed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done well for the creative industry in Ghana since coming into power in 2017.

He mentioned the establishment of the Creative Arts Fund as one of the good measures introduced to boost the sector.



Mr Okraku Mantey noted that the sector has been vibrant under this administration and also provided jobs for Ghanaians.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, October 21, he noted that NPP’s achievement in the sector far outweighs that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He challenged the NDC to point to their achievements in the sector if they have any.