Entertainment

NPP lacked commitment, willpower to implement their promises for the creative arts industry – Sadiq Abdulai

Creative Arts spokesperson for the NDC, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

A Creative Arts spokesperson for the NDC, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has stated that the NPP’s government performance in the Creative Arts Industry was not up to par.

He described the Nana Akufo-Addo led government’s performance as appalling and mediocre when it comes to this sector.



Sadiq stressed that they lacked commitment and willpower to implement their promises.



“The lack of commitment and the lack of willpower to implement the eighteen (18) promises made by the NPP government to the creative industry is appalling and mediocre. The Creative Arts industry is very important to the economy and employs more young people,” he said in an interview with McCall Mensah aka the Axeman on Y 97.9 FM.

“The Creative Arts Industry is made up of sectors like advertising; architecture; crafts; design; dressmaking; fashion; film and video; interactive leisure software; music; the performing arts; publishing; television and radio,” the NDC spokesperson explained.



Talking about his party’s plans for the Creative Art Sector, Sadiq said: “After listening to the concerns of the industry players, the leadership of the NDC identified seventeen (17) ways to address these concerns. We are going to fund creative arts institutions, resolve copyright issues, pass the creative arts bill among many others.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.