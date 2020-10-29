NPP’s 2020 manifesto for creative arts sector not heavy like that of 2016 – Mark Okraku explains why

Mark Okraku Mantey, Chairman of the Creative Arts Council

Chairman of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has stated that the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 manifesto for the sector is not heavy as the 2016 manifesto.

Speaking at The Creative Arts & Tourism Debate organized by TV3, Mr Mantey explained that the 2020 NPP manifesto is not pregnant or heavy as the previous manifesto because some of the things they promised in 2016 are still ongoing.



He detailed that the 2020 manifesto is an add up to what they are yet to complete.



The Creative Arts Council Chairman and a stalwart of the ruling party assured that the Creative Art Bill will be passed into law soon though he couldn’t be explicit on it.



According to him, the passage of the bill will help them to have access to the creative arts fund which will aid filmmakers and others in their work.

He also talked about the commencement of some of the theatres that the NPP government promised, adding that they are not through with it.



Mark Okraku Mantey emphasized that governance is a process and not an event, so some of their projects are still ongoing.



Watch the video below:



