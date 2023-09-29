NPP will be doomed if Bawumia wins the primaries - Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, Bawumia

Outspoken reggae artiste and radio show host, Blakk Rasta, has slammed vice president and NPP presidential aspirant, Mahamudu Bawumia, labeling him as a “liar”.

He further stated that the New Patriotic Party will be “doomed” if Bawumia wins the upcoming NPP primaries.



Speaking on his Urbanblend show on Accra-based 3FM, Blakk Rasta alleged that the Vice President and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong had made some unfeasible promises to certain individuals in exchange for votes.



“Now, we all know that you can only pick one person as your running mate. And if it is true that Bawumia has promised seven different Ashanti Regional MPs the slot that is meant for one person, then Doomsday is coming for the NPP. I do not trust Bawumia at all.



“Maybe Kennedy Agyapong even heard about seven MS. For all you know, he's promised about 30 of them the slot already. A liar will continue to be a liar until the spirit of a lying is exorcised from this man,” he claimed.



He boldly declared, “If Bawumia ever becomes the flagbearer of the NPP, that will be Doomsday for the NPP”.



Predicting the aftermath of such a plan, Blakk Rasta claimed that sich promises would lead to confusion and chaos for the NPP if caution isn't taken.

“Imagine promising all these people the vice presidential slot. Ultimately, he goes for one. What will the other people do? They would make sure that their voices are heard. Just like the so-called Delta Force is making its voice heard right now. That Nana Akufo Addo misled them, used them, abused them and refused them. This is the altar of confusion. It is nothing but the building blocks for chaos for the NPP,” he fumed.



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



