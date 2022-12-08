0
Menu
Entertainment

'Na me don suffer for this game' - MI reacts to Wizkid's rap comment

MI ABAGA333 Nigerian artiste, MI Abaga

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has taken to social media to share his thoughts on rap music following Wizkid's comment.

Few days ago, Wizkid caused a stir on social media when he said in an interview that rap music is dead in Nigeria.

Reacting to the comment, MI shared a video of himself defending the genre. According to him, all his life as a rap artiste, he has always faced criticisms.

He said: “People get upset when I talk with an authoritative voice about Hip Hop. But listen, I am MI, na me don suffer for this game for where e day now, It’s undisputed. So when I speak, I am speaking with experience, with the weight of my contribution and I want to say this was a great year for the genre.”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin