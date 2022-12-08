'Na me don suffer for this game' - MI reacts to Wizkid's rap comment

Nigerian artiste, MI Abaga

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has taken to social media to share his thoughts on rap music following Wizkid's comment.

Few days ago, Wizkid caused a stir on social media when he said in an interview that rap music is dead in Nigeria.



Reacting to the comment, MI shared a video of himself defending the genre. According to him, all his life as a rap artiste, he has always faced criticisms.

He said: “People get upset when I talk with an authoritative voice about Hip Hop. But listen, I am MI, na me don suffer for this game for where e day now, It’s undisputed. So when I speak, I am speaking with experience, with the weight of my contribution and I want to say this was a great year for the genre.”



