Naa Agyeman composes tribute song in memory of J.J Rawlings

Thu, 14 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix
Veteran Ghanaian high life artiste, Naa Agyeman, has paid tribute to former President, Jerry John Rawlings in a song titled "MAY3 OKUNAFO)”.
In the song, Naa Agyeman has asked that the ex-President should be celebrated for a life well-lived.
He also extended his condolences to former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, widow of late J.J. Rawlings, and the entire family.
Naa Agyeman recently bounced back to the music scene with a brand new track titled “Adey For Street”.
The track was released under the imprint of CR4 Entertainment.
Naa Agyeman is best known for hit songs like; “Auntie Araba“, “Alomo Kitua“, “Gogo Sugar Cane“, “Kwame Ahe” just to mention a few.
Source: Zionfelix
