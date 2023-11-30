Nacee recounts what he saw when he visited Akufo-Addo moments after 2008 election defeat

Gospel musician, Nana Osei, widely known as ‘Nacee’, has recalled President Akufo-Addo’s reaction to his 2008 election defeat.

Nacee, who was a member of Akufo-Addo’s campaign trail at that time, said he and the team visited the then 2008 NPP presidential candidate to console him, and was met with an unwelcoming aura.



In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Nacee said although they weren’t sacked, the president had turned cold and his demeanor exuded immense sadness and disappointment.



The gospel singer said the once bubbly Akufo-Addo who vibed with them during their campaign tour across Ghana totally changed.



“I have campaigned with Nana Addo before. In 2008, we were touring the whole Ghana with him. That time when we lost the election and we went to his house to console him, (bursts into laughter). He didn’t sack us but you know it is a difficult thing to lose an election. You see the sadness written on his face. The same person that showed us love anytime he sees us, changed totally,” he stated.



Nacee, however said, in spite of everything, he understood Akufo-Addo’s plight, adding that, losing all that investment wasn’t easy.

“I understood because it wasn’t easy to lose that much, but ‘Eka aba fie, sika no ashi” he expressed in a popular Akan phrase which translates to “There’s a huge debt to be paid, the money has gone waste.”



Nacee made these statements in a bid to prove that he has once worked with other political parties, and not affiliated to the NDC as many perceive.



“The first time I started working for Mahama was in 2012, through to 2016 to 2020. Before then I did songs for Kuffour way back in the 2000s and Ndoum also,” he established.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Watch the video below:









EB/OGB