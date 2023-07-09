Nacee’s song deserves every gospel award – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo

Actress and upcoming musician, Efia Odo has shared her opinion on the song ‘Aseda’, produced by the multiple award-winning gospel musician, Nacee.

The song, since its release on April 5, 2023, has been welcomed by many Ghanaians and has become one of the most listened-to gospel songs in Ghana.



Also, shortly after its release, the song accumulated one million views on the YouTube app, as well as good numbers on other music platforms.



Several celebrities who listened to the song expressed how great the music is in terms of its inspiring lyrics and one of these celebrities is Efia Odo.



In a post shared by the actress on the Thread app, she believes that the song by Nacee should win every gospel award because it’s a good song one can use to eulogize God.



“Unpopular opinion, Nacee’s song ‘Aseda’ needs to win every gospel award. That song is such a perfect praise song”, she wrote.

Several netizens seem to agree with what the actress said.



According to a netizen called Yaamodel, she agreed with the actress’ opinion by saying, “Not only a perfect praise song, it heals sis”.



“Yessss! Year under review, I’m praying he deploys more projects to irrefutably quality for artiste of the year”, another netizen reported.







ED/OGB