Entertainment

Nadia Buari, John Dumelo’s wife display the sweetness of their friendship once again

Screen goddess Nadia Buari and John Dumelo’s wife Gifty Mawaunya

Screen goddess Nadia Buari and John Dumelo’s wife Gifty Mawaunya are known to be the best of friends and have displayed the beauty of their friendship once again. The two make friendship so beautiful as it was revealed that Nadia was the one who linked her and John Dumelo for marriage.

Gifty, who is known on Instagram as Miss Gee and Nadia have continually showcased the depth of their friendship on social media with the videos and photos.



The recent one they shared online has the two of them hanging out at an expensive spot.



They were captured in some beautiful shots with smiles all over their faces.

Photos below:





