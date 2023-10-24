'Naira Marley’s detractors killed Mohbad' - Portable

Naira Marley has been held accountable for Mohbad's death

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has made a shocking statement concerning the tragic death of his colleague Imole Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

In a viral video, the controversial singer boldly established Naira Marley's opponents killed Mohbad because they perceived him as a betrayer and discovered his plot to implicate his former boss.



Portable, who recently fell out with his signee, Young Duu, lamented how people like him and Naira Marley help boys out of the trenches, and they end up being betrayed.



According to Portable, Mohbad left Naira Marley's label and started hanging around with his boss' detractors although he supported him in the past.



He concluded that he is certain that very soon, Naira Marley will be vindicated.

Portable's statement has since caused a stir on social media because he earlier chastised and blamed Naira Marley for Mohbad's death.



Watch the video below:



