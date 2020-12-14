Nana Aba Anamoah, Hajia 4real and many others storm Salma's birthday party

It was all joy, fun and goodwill wishes for Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin as she turned a year older today Monday, 14th December, 2020.

As part of activities to make her birthday a glorious and a remarkable one, she organised a birthday hang out for friends, family and loved ones at a private location in Accra.



Notable names who were present at the birthday hang out include Nana Aba Anamoah, Hajia 4 real, Efya, Nikki Samonas, James Gardiner and many others.

The video below gives you an insight as to how the merry making and fun went on during Salma’s birthday.



