Nana Aba, Clemento Suarez feature in Kuami Eugene's new 'Open Gate' music video

Kuamie Eugene has dropped a new music video and TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah played a lead role.

The star-studded music video that also features Clemento Suarez is the singer's latest song titled 'Open Gates'.



The single comes off from the Rockstar's upcoming album titled 'Son Of Africa'.



In the music video, Clemento acted as an insider at Lynx Entertainment who under the influence of scandalous deal, managed to mislead the 'Wish Me Well' singer to go and perform at Nana Aba's wedding.

Other social media stars like SDK, Made In Ghana among others also played a role in the video released today.



Watch the it below:





