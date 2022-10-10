Nana Adwoa Annan, Gloria Sarfo 'steal' show with eloquent emceeing at 2022 TGAE awards

The 4th edition of one of the most prestigious award schemes in Ghana, the Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards took place at the National Theatre on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (TGAEA) is aimed at rewarding individuals who have excelled in the creative arts circles.



One of the gratifying moments that characterised the much-publicised event happens to be how the hosts on the night Nana Adwoa-Annan of Atinka TV and Ghanaian movie star Gloria Sarfo eloquently emceed it.



Their coordination with the audience, their self-confidence and their fashion senses exceedingly showed how prepared they were for the night



As a way of portraying our rich Ghanaian culture to the world, Nana Adwoa and Gloria Sarfo hopped onto the stage with Adowa dance - celestially dressed in Kente adorned with expensive beads.



Kente is more than a clothing item, it is a visual representation of history, philosophy, ethics, oral literature, religious beliefs and political thought.

Factually, they were aesthetically pleasing to watch. Most patrons who spoke to Hotfmghana.com after the event showered praises on the duo for emceeing the event without any blemish.



This year's edition of the event had over 47 award categories, some of which include; Best News Anchor, Best Movie, Best Executive Producer of the Year, Face of TV Commercial, Discovery of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Man and Woman of the Year among others.



Popular radio presenter and the host of Accra FM's mid-morning show 'Ayekoo Ayekoo', Nana Romeo was adjudged 'Best Man of The Year'. Legendary Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Ex Doe, apart from being honoured on the night put up an amazing performance to the delight of patrons.



Celebrated female broadcaster Gifty Anti, Popular Nigerian Actress and Comedienne, Emmanuella Adaobi Njubigbo and Rev Dr Abbeam Danso were some of the personalities that graced the well-organized event.



